Elgato’s expansive Thunderbolt 3 Dock for new MacBook Pros launching on June 6

Elgato first unveiled its new Thunderbolt 3 Dock for the latest MacBook Pros back in January as part of CES 2017, and today the company has officially announced a ship date. Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock will ship in just under two weeks on June 6 in the United States, across Europe, and Australia. Here’s a recap of how Thunderbolt 3 Dock expands MacBook Pro I/O:

2x Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C) with support for: Thunderbolt (40 Gb/s) Computer Charging (up to 85 W) Device Power (up to 15 W) USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gb/s) DisplayPort (up to 4K at 60 Hz)

1x DisplayPort with support for: DisplayPort 1.2 (up to 4K at 60 Hz) HDMI 1.4b (up to 4K at 30 Hz)

1x RJ45 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet

3x USB 3.0 (5 Gb/s, 1.5 A, USB Battery Charging 1.2 & UASP)

1x 3.5 mm Headphone Output (amplified analog stereo)

1x 3.5 mm Microphone Input (mono)

1x Power Input (DC 20 V, 8.5 A)

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock will retail for $299.95 when it hits stores next month. For Macs with Thunderbolt 2-only, Elgato is still offering its Thunderbolt 2 Dock from $189.95 as well.

