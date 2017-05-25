Happy Hour Podcast 121 | 10.5-inch iPad Pro expectations and macOS 10.13 wishlist ahead of WWDC

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss more 10.5-inch iPad Pro expectations, Apple’s settled patent dispute with Nokia and why it matters, a wild iPhone 9 rumor, and our macOS 10.13 wishlist ahead of WWDC 2017. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Pioneer launching 5 new aftermarket CarPlay receivers including 7-inch single-DIN model
- Photos show cases for new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with rear mic holes like $329 iPad
- Leaked 10.5-inch iPad Pro case compared to current 9.7-inch iPad Pro [Gallery]
- Hands on with a 10.5-inch iPad Pro case and dimension details
- Apple settles patent dispute with Nokia, Withings products returning to Apple Store
- Sketchy report says 2018 ‘iPhone 9’ to feature OLED screens in two new sizes
- WWDC Wishlist: How Mac could improve with macOS 10.13
