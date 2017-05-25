IK Multimedia debuts new beast Mac synth w/ Moog, Roland, Prophet, & Oberheim sampler-instruments

IK Multimedia, a popular maker of mobile audio recording solutions and software for iOS and Mac, is introducing a massive new plug-in instrument for Mac and Logic Pro today. The new Syntronik is a sample-based virtual synthesizer and features 38 painstakingly multi-sampled virtual versions of some of the most classic synthesizers that have ever existed.

After amassing more than 7,000 samples, amounting to more than 50GB of content in total, IK is ready to show us the new Syntronik. It features sample-based libraries for some of the most iconic and rare instruments in history. Just some of what’s available includes the Modular Moog, Minimoog Model D, Moog Voyager, Moog Taurus I, Moog Taurus II, Moog Taurus 3, Polymoog, Moog Opus 3, Moog Rogue, Realistic Concertmate MG-1, Multimoog, Micromoog, Moog Prodigy, Sequential Circuits Prophet-5, Sequential Circuits Prophet-10, ARP 2600, Oberheim SEM, Oberheim OB-X, Oberheim OB-Xa, Yamaha CS-80, Yamaha GX-1, Yamaha CS-01II, Yamaha SY99, Roland Juno-60, Roland Jupiter-8, Roland Jupiter-6, Roland Jupiter-4, Roland JX-10, Roland JX-8P, Roland JX-3P and the Roland TB-303 Bassline.

IK is making use of 4 of the most famous filter designs in history, all of which can be mix and matched with any of the aforementioned synth emulations. We are getting that famous Moog transistor ladder (Minimoog and Modular Moog), the Roland IR3109 chip (Jupiter-8 and Juno-60), the famous Curtis chip (Prophet-5, Oberheim OB-Xa and Memorymoog) and lastly, the Oberheim SEM state variable filter.

There are also some interesting digital sculptors including formant and phase filter options.

IK has brought its many years of amp emulation technology to the synth arena as well. We are getting virtual circuit modeling that features DRIFT technology that the company says accurately reproduces the way analog oscillators can drift in pitch and more. The 4-layer synth allows us to create keyboard splits, and it comes with a built-in arpeggiator. As for effects, there are 38 of them and you can use 5 at once including the new Ensemble Chorus and vintage analog Channel Strip. WE will be trying for s review copy and will report back soon!

Syntronik is shipping in July with a $299.99 price tag. However there is a $199.99 cross grade available to “any registered IK users with a purchase of $/€99.99 or greater”. Otherwise, each of the instruments within Syntronik can be purchased individually for $99.99. Pre-orders are up now with a nice little 50% discount.

More details here from IK Multimedia.

