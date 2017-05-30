Latest Apple Park drone tour provides our first peek inside the Steve Jobs Theater [Video]

The Apple Park images keep coming. Soon after the first press images, lovely sunset footage and 3D buildings in Apple Maps, the latest 4K drone footage gives us our first glimpse inside the Steve Jobs Theater.

Drone pilot Matthew Roberts noticed that some of the window coverings on the auditorium had been removed, so took us down low for a sneak peek …

We can’t make out too much detail, and it’s clear that there’s still construction work going on inside, but the partial removal of the covers does suggest that Apple is getting close to completing that work.

There’s still a little tinkering being done here and there on the main spaceship ring, but both this and the main R&D building look very nearly finished. The most obvious work in progress now is on the landscaping – the areas surrounding the buildings still look very much like a construction site, with a lot of bare mud, piles of dirt and earth-moving equipment in evidence.

Inside the ring, we can see what looks like framework for some shaded outdoor seating areas, and the historic Glendenning Barn Apple is preserving as part of the campus.

One lucky person will be getting early access to the Park as they have lunch with Tim Cook on the campus – albeit a meal with a pretty pricy tab!

