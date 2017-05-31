Unofficial macOS WWDC app update adds annotations and bookmarking

Following closely behind Apple’s officially updated WWDC iOS app, the unofficial app for macOS has also significant updates. The app serves developers a put-together experience on WWDC events allowing for schedule previews, and watching developer sessions. This year’s updates brings bookmarking functionality, annotations, and native picture-in-picture support.

Last year we wrote about this app as it provided a way to search through session transcripts. The latest update builds on that user friendliness while introducing a new UI and functionality.

Users of the updated app will be able to annotate videos and create searchable bookmarks at any timestamp. This will be useful for quickly jotting down notes to return to later. Native picture-in-picture support is also a welcome addition in the update.

The team announced that future versions will support both AirPlay and ChromeCast and synchronizing your app data across macOS devices.

The latest 5.0 version of WWDC for macOS can be downloaded for free from WWDC.io. The project is maintained as open source and can be found on GitHub.