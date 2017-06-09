9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link Amazon Sale, WD 4TB Portable HDD $105, JBL Playlist Speaker $150, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
TP-Link Networking Amazon Gold Box: smart outlets $23, routers, switches and more
WD’s Easystore 4TB USB 3.0 Portable HDD down to $105 (Orig. $200)
JBL’s Playlist Chromecast Speaker gets a discount to $150
Best Buy Father’s Day Sale: BeatsX under $100, 2017 iPad discounts, HomeKit deals, more
Apple’s new iPad Pro pre-orders launch w/ up to $50 gift cards, tax benefits
The best cases for Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro
Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB $399 at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple iPhone 6s 16GB in multiple colors now $280 shipped (refurb)
Sonos launches big sale w/ discounts on PLAY:1, SUB, PLAYBASE, and more
Affinity Photo and Designer apps drop to $40 ea. on the Mac App Store (20% off)
- Toca Lab Elements free on iOS fori bet very first time (Reg. $3)
- Puzzlejuice punches “your brain in the face” for just $1 right now (50% off)
- App Store Free App of the Week: FRAMED for iOS and Apple TV free for first time
- Dungeon999F action-RPG now available free on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- RGB Express Mini Truck puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $2+)
Review: UNBREAKcable Lightning cables are designed to withstand everyday life
Review: Logitech’s K840 is an affordable gateway to mechanical keyboards
Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot
9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more
- Logitech’s new Doodle Mice sport fun and creative designs sure to standout
- Nintendo Switch gets new Power Plate charging system, other accessories from Bionik
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Great Little War Game, Sherlock Holmes, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Collection $10, Horizon Zero Dawn $32, more
- Daily Deals: G-Tech 1TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive $90, more
- Master Microsoft Office and Get Certificated via 29 Hours of Premium Instruction for $39
- Bestek Magnetic Smartphone Holder in black or silver for $8, more
- Nike takes $20 off $100 or more: rare discounts on full-priced shoes, gear, more
- Up to 20% off best-selling Wera Tools in today’s Amazon Gold Box, from $24
- Amazon’s best-selling DOSS Touch Bluetooth Speaker now $24 Prime shipped
- Vanguard BIIN 47 Camera Bag on sale for $25 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has up to 60% off Tommy Hilfiger, Fossil, Calvin Klein and more!
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller hits next month, pre-order now
ROLI intros new 5D multi-touch Seaboard Block music controller
Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox One and PS4 headsets hit ahead of E3
- SONICAM is the first professional VR camera that has true 3D sound
- Wacom introduces a smart Clipboard that enables easy digital archiving on iOS/Android
- Ahead turns any helmet into an iPhone-enabled cycling companion
- Anova’s new Nano Precision Cooker packs delicious features, pre-order now
- Pad & Quill’s all-American leather Oxford case for Apple’s new 10.5″ iPad Pro
- Under Armour launches Icon Studio that turns your iPhone photos into shoes
- Scorkl is your super light and ultra portable scuba diving solution
- Teach your kid about circuits safely with conductive play dough
- Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon coming to Nintendo 3DS this fall, more
- Mophie intros new iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus Wireless Charge Force cases
- Super Nintendo World getting Mario Kart rides, massive PR event, more
- Wink Bright is a quick-and-easy first step to smart home security
- Xchime is your video doorbell that actively deters would-be thieves
- Monument Valley 2 is available for download right now on iOS
- ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Router sports a unique see-through design
- Magpie is the smartest GPS tracker yet to give you peace of mind with your valuables
- Optoma new line of 4K and HDR-ready projectors, starting just under $2,000
- EarStudio brings Bluetooth high-fidelity audio to your wired-headphones
- Nintendo unveils the very first special edition Switch console
- The Bean 3D Printer is priced low with the consumer in mind
- Samsung’s new Connect Home mesh wireless system is available for pre-order Sunday
- Ryobi’s Cooler will keep both you and your drinks chilled this summer
- Tinboard electric skateboard sports premium features at an affordable price
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
AOC 24-Inch Gaming Monitor w/ HDMI + USB for $200 shipped (Reg. $250)
Logitech Z200 Multimedia Speakers get a rare price drop to $20 at Amazon
Twelve South’s BookBook iPhone 7/Plus cases drop to $54 (Amazon all-time low)
Fitbit fitness trackers up to 40% off: Flex 2 $60, Alta $100, more
- Cymas 58-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set at $12
- Basket Bags are all the trend, find out where to get yours
- CyberPower 850 VA UPS w/ 10 AC outlets for $96
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller down to $64
- Canon Rebel T6 DSLR w/ two lenses $297
- TomTom Multi-Sport GPS Fitness Watch drops to $70
- 10 reasons to consider the Dell XPS 15 [Video]
- Parrot MiniDrone Jumping Sumo goes to $25 (Cert. Refurb)
- Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush down to $30
- PUMA Friends and Family Sale, take 30% off your purchase!
- Pottery Barn Summer Kickoff Event, 70% off favorites
- Masterbuilt 30-Inch Smoker w/ RF control for $195
- Ryobi 16-inch 18V ONE+ Electric Lawn Mower + batteries $199, more
- ‘A Stork’s Journey’ in Digital HD is Free at Google Play
- Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burrito Maker now just $14
- Stainless Steel Paper Towel Holder for under $15
- Energizer 4-pack AA Rechargeable Batteries $7
- Drone Roundup: JETJAT ULTRA $60, more
- Brenthaven Collins Slim Laptop Briefcase back at $30
- LG’s Unlocked G6 32GB Kit w/ LG Style Smartwatch for $600
- Top Greener Smart Dual-USB 15A Outlet w/ 3 face covers $16 (Reg. $23)
- Yuneec E-GO2 Electric Longboard Skateboard now $300
- BIC Xtra Comfort Ball Pens (36-Pack) for under $7 + more office supplies
- Amazon’s best-selling Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippy Cups $7 Prime shipped