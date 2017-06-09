9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link Amazon Sale, WD 4TB Portable HDD $105, JBL Playlist Speaker $150, more

- Jun. 9th 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

TP-Link Networking Amazon Gold Box: smart outlets $23, routers, switches and more

WD’s Easystore 4TB USB 3.0 Portable HDD down to $105 (Orig. $200)

JBL’s Playlist Chromecast Speaker gets a discount to $150

 

Best Buy Father’s Day Sale: BeatsX under $100, 2017 iPad discounts, HomeKit deals, more

Apple’s new iPad Pro pre-orders launch w/ up to $50 gift cards, tax benefits

The best cases for Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB $399 at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)

Apple iPhone 6s 16GB in multiple colors now $280 shipped (refurb)

Sonos launches big sale w/ discounts on PLAY:1, SUB, PLAYBASE, and more

Affinity Photo and Designer apps drop to $40 ea. on the Mac App Store (20% off)

Review: UNBREAKcable Lightning cables are designed to withstand everyday life

Review: Logitech’s K840 is an affordable gateway to mechanical keyboards

Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot

9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller hits next month, pre-order now

ROLI intros new 5D multi-touch Seaboard Block music controller

Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox One and PS4 headsets hit ahead of E3

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

AOC 24-Inch Gaming Monitor w/ HDMI + USB for $200 shipped (Reg. $250)

Logitech Z200 Multimedia Speakers get a rare price drop to $20 at Amazon

Twelve South’s BookBook iPhone 7/Plus cases drop to $54 (Amazon all-time low)

Fitbit fitness trackers up to 40% off: Flex 2 $60, Alta $100, more

