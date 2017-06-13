Apple updates Pages, Keynote and Numbers for iOS get library of 500+ shapes & other new features

Apple today released updates to its Pages, Numbers, and Keynote apps for iPhone and iPad, adding a new library of over 500 professionally drawn shapes to all apps and a handful of other features to each.

All of the apps are gaining the ability to reply to comments and join threaded conversations, as well as new auto-correction and text replacement functionality. Pages is gaining support for exporting documents as fixed layout ePub books. Numbers adds support for print previews in collaborative spreadsheets and enhancements for the Insert Stock Quote feature and the Stock and Currency functions. And Keynote gets the ability to edit presenter notes during slides, improvements for Hebrew and Arabic, and more.

A full list of new features included in today’s release below:

Pages – What’s New in Version 3.2

• Enhance your documents using a library of over 500 professionally drawn shapes • Reply to comments and join threaded conversations • Add linked text boxes so text easily flows from one place to another • New auto-correction and text replacement options save time while typing • New page thumbnail view allows you to easily navigate your document • Export documents as fixed layout ePub books • Change margins, headers, footers and paper size while collaborating

Numbers – What’s New in Version 3.2

• Enhance your spreadsheets using a library of over 500 professionally drawn shapes • Reply to comments and join threaded conversations • Support for print preview in collaborative spreadsheets • New auto-correction and text replacement options save time while typing • The Insert Stock Quote feature and the Stock and Currency functions now return data from the previous market day’s close.

Keynote – What’s New in Version 3.2

• Enhance your presentations using a library of over 500 professionally drawn shapes • Easily rearrange your slides with the new Light Table view • Edit presenter notes while viewing slides • Reply to comments and join threaded conversations • New auto-correction and text replacement options save time while typing • Improved support for Hebrew and Arabic languages