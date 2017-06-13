Apple updates iWork apps for Mac with new shape library, auto-correction features & more

Apple released updates to its iWork suite for macOS today. The new versions include a new library of 500 professionally drawn shapes, more efficient auto-correction and text replacement options, added stock and currency features, improved language support, and more.
Today’s release follows a stability and performance improvement release last April. Here are the release notes for each new version:
Keynote for Mac
- Enhance your presentations using a library of over 500 professionally drawn shapes
- Reply to comments and join threaded conversations
- New auto-correction and text replacement options save time while typing
- Scroll anywhere with new pan and zoom options
- Edit presenter notes while displaying slides in Light Table view
- Improved support for Hebrew and Arabic languages
- The Stock and Currency functions now return data from the previous market day’s close.
Pages for Mac
- Enhance your documents using a library of over 500 professionally drawn shapes
- Reply to comments and join threaded conversations
- Add linked text boxes so text easily flows from one place to another
- New auto-correction and text replacement options save time while typing
- Export documents as fixed layout ePub books
- Change margins, headers, footers and paper size while collaborating
- Improved support for Hebrew and Arabic languages
- The Stock and Currency functions now return data from the previous market day’s close
Numbers for Mac
- Enhance your spreadsheets using a library of over 500 professionally drawn shapes
- Reply to comments and join threaded conversations
- Support for print preview in collaborative spreadsheets
- New auto-correction and text replacement options save time while typing
- The Insert Stock Quote feature and the Stock and Currency functions now return data from the previous market day’s close.
Apple has also released updates to the iOS iWork suite with the above new features.