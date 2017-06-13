Apple updates iWork apps for Mac with new shape library, auto-correction features & more

Apple released updates to its iWork suite for macOS today. The new versions include a new library of 500 professionally drawn shapes, more efficient auto-correction and text replacement options, added stock and currency features, improved language support, and more.

AirPods

Today’s release follows a stability and performance improvement release last April. Here are the release notes for each new version:

Enhance your presentations using a library of over 500 professionally drawn shapes

Reply to comments and join threaded conversations

New auto-correction and text replacement options save time while typing

Scroll anywhere with new pan and zoom options

Edit presenter notes while displaying slides in Light Table view

Improved support for Hebrew and Arabic languages

The Stock and Currency functions now return data from the previous market day’s close.

Enhance your documents using a library of over 500 professionally drawn shapes

Reply to comments and join threaded conversations

Add linked text boxes so text easily flows from one place to another

New auto-correction and text replacement options save time while typing

Export documents as fixed layout ePub books

Change margins, headers, footers and paper size while collaborating

Improved support for Hebrew and Arabic languages

The Stock and Currency functions now return data from the previous market day’s close

Enhance your spreadsheets using a library of over 500 professionally drawn shapes

Reply to comments and join threaded conversations

Support for print preview in collaborative spreadsheets

New auto-correction and text replacement options save time while typing

The Insert Stock Quote feature and the Stock and Currency functions now return data from the previous market day’s close.

Apple has also released updates to the iOS iWork suite with the above new features.