Apple updates iWork for iOS & macOS, iPad keyboard improvements for Numbers included

Apple released bug fix updates to apps in its iWork suite for both iOS and macOS. The new versions include new iPad keyboard improvements for Numbers on iOS.

Today’s release follows a more feature-packed release last month (that happened to include a few bugs on Numbers for iOS that caused some negative App Store reviews). Release notes for each new version below:

This update adds a number keyboard for iPad, reduces the need to switch keyboards while entering data, and includes other usability improvements.

Earlier this month Apple also made each of its iWork apps (plus GarageBand and iMovie) for both iOS and macOS free for all customers. Apple previously charged for updates for customers with older devices.