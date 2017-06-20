Sporadic reports of ‘Verification failed’ messages on iCloud as Apple acknowledges Mail & Notes issues

We’re seeing sporadic reports of ‘Verification failed’ messages when attempting to login to iCloud on devices, with one user told by Apple that the issue is affecting a limited number of users …

NordVPN

Having spoken to Apple support and been escalated to a senior team member, it seems that Engineering are aware of a limited number of users that are also experiencing this.

The message is different from that seen when trying to login with invalid credentials.

Another of those affected said that they are able to login to icloud.com but cannot sign in on their iPhone.

Just got a new iPhone and I’m trying to sign into it with my apple account. Whenever I do this it says ‘Verification Failed’. I can’t download apps or anything like that. I can however sign into my account on the website, with absolutely no problems.

Apple’s system status page is showing green for iCloud Account & Sign In, but it usually takes Apple some considerable time to update the status page when problems occur. The page does mention earlier issues with iCloud Mail and Notes which it says have now been resolved.

Photo: Michael Kan

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!