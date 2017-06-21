Apple continues focus on Photos Memories feature with two new tutorial videos

Apple yesterday kicked off a new video series promoting an iOS 10 Photos feature called Memories, which automatically builds collections of related images and videos. This evening, Apple has shared another pair of tutorial videos for Memories focused on sharing and customization…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The first video is entitled “How to share Memories on iPhone 7” and walks users through the steps of viewing Memories in the Photos app and instantly sharing them via iMessage or social networks.

Share your favorite Memories movies with friends, family or all of Facebook, right from the Photos app.

The second video is called “How to customize Memories on iPhone 7” and focuses on adjusting things such as moods, music, and more.

Customize your Memories movies by choosing from tons of preselected moods and music, right from the Photos app.

Apple’s focus on Memories comes ahead of iOS 11, which brings new features and categories to Memories. There are new categories that can find pets, kids, events, and more. Memories works with any photos or videos included in Apple Photos, including shots not captured with the iPhone.

The new ads continue Apple’s focus on the iPhone 7 photography features. Apple first debuted the new video series and accompanying website last month and has since expanded it with new topics and tutorials. Apple has routinely touted the iPhone 7’s camera as one of its top features and it hopes that this video series will help users get the most out of their device.

View both of today’s new tutorials below.