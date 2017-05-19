Apple adds 4 new tutorials to ‘How to shoot on iPhone 7’ video series

Apple earlier this month launched a new website and video series focused on helping users get the most out of their iPhone cameras, and today the company has further expanded the series with four new how-to videos…

Apple has added four new tutorials to its “How to Shoot on iPhone 7” website: how to convert to black and white, how to shoot with zoom on the iPhone 7 Plus, how to shoot a horizon, and how to capture an intimate moment.

How to shoot with zoom on iPhone 7 Plus Get closer with 2x optical zoom How to convert to black & white on iPhone 7 The right filter and a bit of experimenting with light levels give you a dramatic black-and-white image.

In total, Apple now has 20 videos on its “How to” website, all of which focus on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus camera functionality. Apple has also uploaded some of the tutorials to its YouTube channel, though some remain exclusive to its website.

We believe that everyone can take great photos. So we’ve put together these tips and techniques to help you take even better ones with your iPhone.

View Apple’s zoom and black and white conversion videos down below via YouTube, and check out all 20 videos right here.