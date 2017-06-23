Nike SNKRS iOS app adds AR features to make exclusive sneaker releases interactive

Nike announced today that it’s now using augmented reality features through its iOS app to make exclusive sneaker releases a more interactive experience. Using its Nike+ SNKRS app popular among those trying their luck at purchasing in-demand shoe releases, Nike is integrating AR features that will make some shoe releases only available to those that unlock them through viewing real-world items via their iPhone’s camera.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

For example, the first shoe release to get support for the AR features is the Nike SB Dunk High Pro “Momofuku.”

The app can now hide the opportunity to purchase certain coveted sneakers within a select image where the sneakers can only be seen and unlocked by viewing the image via the camera function on SNKRS. First up: the Nike SB Dunk High Pro “Momofuku.”

The shoe is a collaboration with New York-based chef David Chang, so to unlock the ability to purchase the release users will have to point their iPhone’s camera at menu (or at least an image of it) through the SNKRS app. When doing so, an an interactive 3D model of the shoe will be appear (as pictured above) and users will have a chance at purchasing the shoe that, as usual for exclusive Nike releases, will be available in limited quantities.

Alternatively, users will be able to access the feature and shoe release by pointing the camera at the image below or physical signage made for the promo hanging outside the restaurant and surrounding area.

The new feature comes ahead of Apple’s ARKit unveiled as part of its iOS 11 preview at WWDC earlier this month. The new platform will enable app developers to easily build augmented reality features into their apps that tap into the iPhone’s built-in camera, processors and other sensors. We had some hands-on time with a demo of ARKit that Apple had at WWDC running on the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

The demo allows users to place 3D models of furniture in a physical space, something that launch partner Ikea has confirmed it will take advantage of for its own apps when iOS 11 launches this fall.

You can access the new AR features and the exclusive Nike SB Dunk High Pro “Momofuku” drop through the latest version of the Nike+ SNKRS app on the App Store. More from Nike on the process below:

How it Works