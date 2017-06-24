Latest iPhone 8 dummy images further corroborate glass back, in-screen Touch ID, more

The iPhone 8 leaks continue this weekend with images emerging of yet another dummy unit. Shared on Twitter by leaker Onleaks, the dummy model corroborates much of what we’ve seen many times in the past related to the iPhone 8’s design, including a glass back, vertical dual-camera design, and more…

The dummy model pictured shows dramatically reduced bezels with a nearly edge-to-edge display. At the top of the screen is the cutout for the front-facing camera, speaker, and sensors. Other than that cutout, the front of the device is essentially all screen with very minimal bezels.

As for the back of the device, these images further corroborate reports of a vertical dual-camera design for the iPhone 8, which will allow for more advanced augmented reality features. Just like with the current iPhone models, the infamous camera bump is still present. This model also doesn’t depict a rear fingerprint sensor, hinting that the feature will be embedded in the display itself.

Coinciding with the release of ARKit, augmented reality will likely be a flagship capability of the iPhone 8. Furthermore, it’s also been said that the device will feature new biometric technologies such as facial and perhaps iris recognition.

In terms of overall size, this dummy unit seems to depict that the iPhone 8 will be slightly thicker than the current generation models, something that has been reported in the past. The iPhone 8 will reportedly measure in at 143.59 x 70.94 x 7.57 mm, versus the iPhone 7 at 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm and the iPhone 7 Plus, which measures 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm. The flagship iPhone this year is expected to shift to a 5.8-inch display with a new aspect ratio that makes it taller than the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 but not as hefty as the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.

Earlier this week, the iPhone 8 real-world look was simulated using an alleged iPhone 8 dummy unit with a printed image under a glossy screen protector. This provided a glimpse at what the device could look like with its edge-to-edge display

What do you think of this iPhone 8 dummy unit? As September nears it seems as if the stars are starting to align in terms of design…

You can catch up on all the latest iPhone 8 rumors and reports here for more.