iPhone 8 real-world look simulated using dummy unit with edge-to-edge display

If you haven’t been at least a little excited by the iPhone 8 leaks we’ve seen so far, Benjamin Geskin’s latest preview based on rumors creates a rather realistic look at what we can expect later this year. Geskin has matched an alleged iPhone 8 dummy unit with a printed image under a glossy screen protector to simulate what the iPhone 8 could look like in the wild.

As we’ve seen in previous coverage of this particular dummy unit, we see a dramatically reduced bezel that goes edge-to-edge and drops the forehead and chin in favor of a nearly full-screen display. The one exception is the top center where the speaker, camera, and other sensors are located. While the final design certainly isn’t known yet, Geskin expects this approach to be what Apple ships later this year.

Adding to the iPhone 8 eye candy is a short video clip of the dummy unit all dressed up with one of the new iOS wallpapers to simulate how a functional unit might look… it’s a significant leap forward from the current iPhone design:

Earlier this week, we also saw a video hands-0n comparison of the alleged iPhone 8 dummy unit making the rounds that shows how the size change will look next to the current iPhone models.

The flagship iPhone this year is expected to shift to a 5.8-inch display with a new aspect ratio that makes it taller than the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 but not as hefty as the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.

Other new features rumored include an OLED display, wireless charging capabilities, stronger water resistance, and dramatically different camera features and sensors with AR in mind.

As for that sensor cutout along the top of this rumored design, it’s certainly not ideal but the leaks at least let us adjust to what may be a design compromise for the nearly bezel-less iPhone 8 this year.

