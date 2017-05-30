Latest iPhone 8 leak offers detailed dimension information & renders [Gallery]

Over the weekend we saw a handful of iPhone 8 leaks further indicate an all-new chassis design for the device. A new report today from iDrop News offers some of the most specific information yet on just how big the iPhone 8 will be. The report claims that the iPhone 8 will be “much heftier” than the iPhone 7, acting as a sort of middle-ground between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in terms of size…

The report cites “factory workers with intimate knowledge” of Apple’s plans, and claims that the iPhone 8 will measure in at 143.59 x 70.94 x 7.57 mm, versus the iPhone 7 at 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm. The iPhone 8 will also reportedly be thicker than the iPhone 7 Plus, which measures 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm, though it will have a smaller overall footprint.

One thing that remains unclear about the iPhone 8 is its weight, but given that it will be thicker and larger than the iPhone 7, we’d expect a bit more weight as well. The iPhone 7 weighs 138 grams, while the iPhone 7 Plus weighs 188 grams.

To go along with the detailed dimensions, iDrop News has also created a handful of renders to help picture the three different aforementioned sizes. As you can see in the image above, the iPhone 8 sits squarely in the middle of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Though, thanks to its bezel-less design, it has a screen size more akin to the iPhone 7 Plus.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 can be seen below in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The Galaxy S8 measures 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm, while the Galaxy S8+ comes in at 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm, meaning the iPhone 8 will be thinner than both if this report is accurate.

iPhone 8 dimensions have been rumored before, and today’s report corroborates much of what we had previously heard, though with a bit more detail. The leaks we saw over the weekend depicted the iPhone 8’s body design and hinted at an in-screen Touch ID technology rather than a rear-placed sensor.

What do you think of these iPhone 8 dimensions in comparison to what’s currently on the market? Let us know in the comments and view a few more renders right below.

