Apple’s Single Sign-on feature for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV gains another TV provider

Apple has recently gained a new TV provider for its Single Sign-on feature on iOS 10 and up as well as tvOS 10 and up.

WOW!, or Wide Open West, joins 13 other providers that let customers authenticate once through the Settings app to access content in paid video apps in the United States.

Wide Open West, which is the ninth largest cable provider in the country, hasn’t yet been added to Apple’s list of TV provider partners since it was updated earlier this month, but WOW! is live as an option on both iOS 10 and iOS 11 beta through the TV Provider section of the Settings app.

