Apple’s Single Sign-on feature for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV gains another TV provider

Apple has recently gained a new TV provider for its Single Sign-on feature on iOS 10 and up as well as tvOS 10 and up.
WOW!, or Wide Open West, joins 13 other providers that let customers authenticate once through the Settings app to access content in paid video apps in the United States.
Wide Open West, which is the ninth largest cable provider in the country, hasn’t yet been added to Apple’s list of TV provider partners since it was updated earlier this month, but WOW! is live as an option on both iOS 10 and iOS 11 beta through the TV Provider section of the Settings app.
Sony A6500
The full list of TV provider partners now includes these 14 providers:
- Blue Ridge
- Cable ONE
- CenturyLink Prism
- DIRECTV
- Dish
- Grande Communications
- GVTC
- GTA
- Hawaiian Telcom
- Hotwire
- MetroCast
- Service Electric
- Sling TV
- WOW!
Some major TV providers including Comcast and Verizon are still not partners however. Single Sign-on also requires paid video apps to add support for the feature on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Apple currently lists these apps on iOS and tvOS as updated for SSO:
- A&E (iOS only)
- ABC (iOS and tvOS)
- Animal Planet GO (iOS and tvOS)
- Bravo Now (tvOS only)
- Cartoon Network (iOS and tvOS)
- CNNgo (tvOS only)
- DIRECTV (iOS only)
- Discovery GO (iOS and tvOS)
- Disney Channel (iOS and tvOS)
- Disney Junior (iOS and tvOS)
- Disney XD (iOS and tvOS)
- E! Now (tvOS only)
- ESPN (iOS and tvOS)
- FOXNOW (tvOS)
- Freeform (iOS only)
- FXNOW (tvOS)
- Hallmark Channel Everywhere (iOS and tvOS)
- HBO GO (iOS and tvOS)
- History (iOS only)
- Investigation Discovery GO (iOS and tvOS)
- Lifetime (iOS only)
- NBC (tvOS only)
- NCAA March Madness (iOS & tvOS)
- Pac-12 Now (iOS only)
- Science Channel GO (iOS and tvOS)
- Syfy Now (tvOS only)
- Telemundo Now (tvOS only)
- TLC GO (iOS and tvOS)
- USA NOW (tvOS only)
- Watch Cooking Channel (iOS and tvOS)
- Watch DIY (iOS and tvOS)
- WatchESPN (iOS only)
- Watch Food Network (iOS and tvOS)
- Watch HGTV (iOS and tvOS)
- Watch Travel Channel (iOS and tvOS)
Earlier today, NBC updated its iOS app to add Single Sign-on support for the iPhone and iPad as well.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!