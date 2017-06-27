NBC apps now support Single Sign-on on iPad & iPhone as well as Apple TV

If you watch NBC shows on iPhone or iPad, you’ll be pleased to know that support for Single Sign-on has now been extended to iOS devices. Single sign-on for NBC was previously only available on Apple TV …

Popular NBC TV shows include The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, This is US, Saturday Night Live, Dateline, Law & Order: SVU and Chicago Fire. NBC Throwbacks features classic TV shows including Amazing Stories, Knight Rider and Miami Vice.

Single sign-on has been added in version 4.9 of the NBC iOS app.

Added support for single sign-on across Apple devices! Now when you enter your pay TV provider credentials on your iPhone or iPad (and Apple TV), you get immediate access to any locked content across apps that support single sign-on. You no longer need to enter your pay TV user name and password for each app!

The latest version also improves in-app search.

Apple’s Single Sign-on feature was first announced at WWDC back in 2016 but only went live in December of last year. ESPN and Cable One both added support in January.

The NBC app is a free download on iTunes.

