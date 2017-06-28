Google Photos starts rolling out Suggested Sharing, Shared Libraries to iOS and web

Google Photos is beginning to rollout Suggested Sharing and Shared Libraries following their announcement at I/O 2017 last month. The first feature recommends images to share, while the latter allows entire libraries to be continuously shared with another person.

Suggested Sharing coincides with the addition of a new “Sharing” tab in the bottom bar of the mobile app, while the section is now elevated to the left-hand navigation column on the web. It provides a centralized view of pictures and videos that have been shared with you, as well as the ones that you’ve sent out.

At the top of the page is a carousel of images that you might want to share based on your habits and the people featured in them. Google’s machine learning prowess also looks for and factors in meaningful events, like weddings, when providing suggestions.

Before sharing through Photos, email, or phone number, users have the option to review the pictures.

Meanwhile, Shared Libraries is geared towards families and allows for an entire library to be continuously shared. There are also a number of more limited sharing options, including just photos from a specific date onwards or images that only feature particular individuals.

Shared collections are quickly accessible from a new section in the navigation drawer, with a shortcut that also shows the photos you are sharing.

Recipients have the option to automatically save all incoming photos or just select ones. By saving, those pictures will be added to their library and be accessible via search and for Google Photos creations.

Both sharing features are rolling out this week across iOS and the web.

