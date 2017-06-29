Apple celebrates first graduating class of the pioneering Apple Developer Academy in Naples

Apple VP Lisa Jackson has tweeted a photo of the first graduating class from the Apple Developer Academy in Naples …

The Developer Academy is a partnership between the University of Napoli and Apple. The initiative was first announced in January of last year as the European iOS App Development Center, and opened in October of that year.

Apple sponsored the entire cost of the nine-month program, making it completely free of charge to students, who also each received the latest MacBook, iPad and iPhone. It was open to students from around the world, with lessons conducted in English.

The program focuses on software development, startup creation and app design with an emphasis on creativity and collaboration to empower and equip students to develop the skills needed to succeed. The Academy aims to attract students from a wide range of backgrounds with the training designed to support not only those with coding or computer science experience but young people interested in areas such as design and business. The program is open to students from across Italy and around the world.

The academy is one of a number of initiatives Apple has created, another high-profile one being the Development Accelerator in India which opened earlier this year. Apple is also offering introductory coding classes through its Today at Apple workshop program in Apple Stores.

