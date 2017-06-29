Alleged iPhone 8 prototype leaks, but it’s probably not the final design

At this point, we’ve seen just about every angle of the alleged iPhone 8 design via part leaks, dummy units, molds, and more. But this evening, Twitter leaker Benjamin Geskin is back with a purported iPhone 8 prototype, but there are several reasons to be skeptical…

Geskin took to Twitter this evening to share images of what is believed to be an iPhone 8 prototype. Interestingly, in the box the iPhone is masked behind a screen protector that makes the front resemble that of a traditional iPhone 7. Once you remove that screen protector, though, the alleged iPhone 8 design is revealed.

What’s interesting about this model is that the screen does not wrap around the front-camera and speaker, but rather stops short of them. This makes for a slightly larger bezel all around, though it’s still significantly smaller than the current iPhone 7 bezels.

There’s reason to doubt this iPhone 8 leak, though. The design is different than the majority of other leaks we’ve seen and Geskin himself has noted of legitimacy of such leaks in the past. He even notes of the skepticism in his tweet this evening.

“iPhone 8 Prototype, Inside tip” This ugly design, again? Hmm.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qzlrEvl9XK — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 29, 2017

In the past, leaks with a similar front body design have featured rear-facing Touch ID as well as an aluminum back rather than glass.

The important thing to note with leaks such as this is that Apple has likely tested many, many prototypes. This could very well be one of them, but is it the one Apple will choose as the final design? At this point, it seems as if Apple has moved on with a different design, but that’s obviously not confirmed.

The other alleged iPhone 8 design we’ve seen on numerous occasions features an all-glass design, a display that wraps around the FaceTime camera and speaker, and in-screen Touch ID. That design has been leaked multiple times recently, and we’ve also seen part leaks for it as well. This would seem to be the design Apple has chosen, but we’ll have to wait until September to know for sure.

What do you think of this leak? Which of the two alleged iPhone 8 designs do you prefer? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.