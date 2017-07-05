‘Rome: Total War – Alexander’ strategy game coming to the iPad later in the summer

Feral Interactive has announced that it is porting the strategy game Rome: Total War – Alexander from Windows to the iPad sometime this summer. The iPad version of the original Rome: Total War – Alexander game is already available, alongside Barbarian Invasion …

The Windows version was developed by Creative Assembly some 15 years ago, and became one of the most successful PC games of all time. Alexander is set a century before its predecessor.

A century before the campaigns of ROME: Total War, Alexander ascends the Macedonian throne and embarks upon an audacious campaign to conquer the all-powerful Persian Empire. Players will lead their armies to unify the Greek city states, and then march across Central Asia, routing the Persian Empire to establish their legend as Alexander the Great, the most remarkable general of classical civilisation.

Feral says that the iPad version is a full implementation of the game, optimised for the platform.

Players will enjoy intuitive touch controls, visuals enhanced to take advantage of Retina screens, mid-battle autosaves, and full Russian localisation.

The game will cost $4.99, with no in-app purchases. You don’t need to have the earlier game installed. The exact iPad spec needed to run the latest game will be announced nearer the time.

Rome – Total War and Barbarian Invasion are currently available for purchase from the App Store at $9.99 and $4.99 respectively.

