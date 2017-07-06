Instagram acknowledges bug making some accounts appear deleted, says fix is coming

A bizarre Instagram bug is causing some users to think their account has been deleted for no apparent reason, but that’s not actually the case. Over the past 24 hours, a growing number of Instagram users have reported that they have been logged out from their account and are unable to log back in…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Naturally, many of the affected users quickly jumped to the conclusion that their accounts had been deleted. In a statement to The Verge, however, the social network confirmed that the accounts have not been deleted, explaining that it is aware of the bug and is working on a fix:

“We’re aware of a bug that is causing some users to be logged out of their accounts. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Interestingly, when you visit the profile of an affected account, you’ll see a “Sorry, this page isn’t available” error message, but nevertheless, the account is still there and should seemingly return sooner rather than later according to the company.

This is certainly an interesting problem, with there seemingly being no rhyme or reason as to what accounts are affected. Some are personal, while others are business related. In some cases, Instagram asked users to recover their account with a security code, though no code was ever received. In other cases, users are receiving an error saying that their account had been disabled for “violating our terms” with an option to learn about options to restore the account.

Error Your account has been disabled for violating our terms. Lean how you may be able to restore your account.

Nevertheless, Instagram says that it is working on a fix and it should be deployed soon. Are you affected by this bug? Let us know down in the comments.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more app news!