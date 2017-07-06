Qualcomm officially files patent infringement suit against Apple, seeking iPhone import ban

As it continues its ongoing battle with Apple, Qualcomm today has officially filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the company, seeking an import ban on the iPhone. This move was first reported earlier this year, but Qualcomm today made it official.

Qualcomm alleges that Apple has infringed on six of its patents in efforts to improve the iPhone’s battery life. In a release today, Qualcomm says:

Apple has engaged in the unlawful importation and sale of iPhones that infringe one or more claims of six Qualcomm patents covering key technologies that enable important features and functions in iPhones.

In the same statement, Qualcomm continues to slam Apple. Dan Rosenberg, the company’s vice president and general counsel, explained that this is just another example of Apple using Qualcomm technology without paying for it:

“Qualcomm’s inventions are at the heart of every iPhone and extend well beyond modem technologies or cellular standards. The patents we are asserting represent six important technologies, out of a portfolio of thousands, and each is vital to iPhone functions. Apple continues to use Qualcomm’s technology while refusing to pay for it. These lawsuits seek to stop Apple’s infringement of six of our patented technologies.”

Qualcomm is asking United States regulators to investigate which iPhone models use cellular processors from companies other than itself and to halt sales of those devices, as they use technology that violates Qualcomm patents.

The battle between Qualcomm and Apple began earlier this year when the Federal Trade Commission alleged that Qualcomm was forcing Apple to use its baseband chips for higher patent royalties. Once that allegation was made, Apple followed with a $1 billion lawsuit against Qualcomm itself.

Since then, Qualcomm has said the lawsuit was founded on baseless claims, while Apple started withholding royalty payments. Qualcomm has also countersued Apple, despite Tim Cook saying that he would be open to settling the legal dispute, though that’s not something he thinks is incredibly likely, instead predicting a lengthy legal battle.

“I’ve always hated litigation, and I continue to hate it, and I highly prefer to settle versus battle,” Cook said.

Apple has yet to comment on Qualcomm’s latest filing and it will likely be awhile until any decision is made, so be sure to stay tuned.

