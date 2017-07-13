Apple rolling out watchOS 4 beta 3 to developers

Apple today is rolling out the third beta of watchOS 4 to developer. The rollout comes following the release of the third betas of macOS High Sierra, tvOS 11, and iOS 11 earlier this week. The update carries the build number 15R5321h.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

watchOS 4 includes changes such as interface tweaks, app list navigation, and more. We’ve gone in-depth with over 50 of the changes watchOS 4 brings. Read our past coverage of the update at the links below:

Of note, you should be particularly cautious when installing the watchOS 4 beta as there is no way to revert to the more stable watchOS 3 in case of problems. Nevertheless, the update is available in the Apple Watch app on iPhone for developers.