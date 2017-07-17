iOS 11: How to easily free up storage space on iPhone and iPad

iOS 11 has new recommendations for managing storage that are quick and easy to use. Follow along after the jump to check out this new feature.

AirPods

Last year macOS Sierra gained user recommendations (found by going to About this Mac → Storage → Manage) and this year iOS is getting some of its own. Recommendations are an easy way to not only know what’s eating the larger chunks of your storage, but they also provide super simple ways to free up space (really nice for friends and family who aren’t tech savvy).

How to manage storage on iPhone and iPad in iOS 11

Navigate to Settings Tap on General, then iPhone Storage Take a look at the recommendations at the top, and enable some to save space Tap SHOW ALL to see more recommendations

You’ll still find your apps listed by most space used to least below the new recommendations. Another handy new feature is being able to see the last date each app was used (particularly if you prefer to not use manage them manually).

Just like with iOS 10 you can tap on individual apps to see more information, some will let you edit/delete data right there (like Safari) while some will just give you the option to either offload the app (and save the data) or delete the app (delete the data and the app).

If you choose to use the Offload Unused Apps feature or offload apps manually, you’ll free up storage as the app will be removed, but the data from the app will be saved. If you download the app in the future, the data will be there for you.

One more new feature is found at the very bottom of iPhone Settings. You’ll now see System show up with how much storage space is being allocated to that aspect of iOS.

Check out our how to guide for more help getting the most out of your Apple devices. You might also like:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!