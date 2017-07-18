Logic Pro X update adds Drummers, new Alchemy features & effects + more

Apple has hit us with another nice update for Logic Pro X, its flagship music production software. The $200 app has received a nice stream of updates this year largely focused on its powerhouse Alchemy software instrument, automatic built-in Drummer app and the usual bug fixes. This morning Apple dropped another batch of enhancements for those features and more. Head below for the highlights:

First up is Drummer. Apple has been pushing new features and content to its automatic beat maker plug-in steadily and today is no exception. After installing Logic Pro X 10.3.2, you’ll find 3 new percussion Drummers in the style of Pop, Songwriter and Latin. There will also be a series of new Drummer loops that can be added to your session and then customized via the familiar performance controls.

Alchemy, one of Apple’s most powerful and groundbreaking instruments, is also getting some enhancements. Something called “automatic time alignment” will allow for a much improved morphing experience via Alchemy’s (amazing) macro controls by the sounds of it. Apple has also added some new “additive effects” that will expand the options “for filtering and modulating sound”.

Expect a Logic Pros feature on Alchemy coming down the pipeline soon where we will dive into everything the instrument has to offer in detail, but in the meantime, here are more details on the versatile built-in software instrument.

Beyond that, we are getting the ability to transpose or fine tune the pitch of audio regions, adjust the length of individual steps in the Arpeggiator plug-in and some general responsiveness improvements to the interface and volume automation. MainStage 3 also received some light bug fixes and stability enhancements today as well.

More details from Apple: