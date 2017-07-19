watchOS 3.2.3 update for Apple Watch is now available

Apple has released a routine bug fix and security update for all Apple Watches. watchOS 3.2.3 is now available as a software update from the Watch app on iPhone for all users.

We’ll update if any other changes are discovered in watchOS 3.2.3 as well.

Later this fall, Apple will also release watchOS 4 for Apple Watch which brings improvements to Activity, Workouts, Music playback, new watch faces, and more.

While all Apple Watches can run watchOS 4, the update does require iOS 11 which won’t run on iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c so iPhone 5s or later will be required to run the update this fall. watchOS 3.2.3 may be the final software update for Apple Watches paired to iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c for that reason.

