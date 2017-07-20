YouTube TV expands to 10 new locations around the U.S.

As announced last month, YouTube TV is now available in 10 more locations around the United States. For $35 per month, users can watch the Big Four networks, sports, and other cable channels on iOS and Apple TV (via AirPlay) clients that feature an unlimited DVR for saving movies and TV shows.

Those living in the following cities can now sign-up for YouTube TV: Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, and Charlotte.

That is on top of the initial markets of Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Since launch in April, the basic YouTube TV package has increased the number of channels it offers to 48. In addition to the Big Four broadcast networks, users have access to ESPN, AMC, BBC America, and many other cable channels. Users also have access to Red Originals from YouTube Creators.

The service allows for 6 accounts to simultaneously stream from a subscription, with each user receiving their own DVR library. There is a YouTube TV app for iOS, with AirPlay streaming to watch on Apple TV, as well as a web interface for desktop.

YouTube TV currently offers a one month free trial, as well as a free Chromecast after your first payment.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: