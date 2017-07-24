Apple’s 2017 Back to School deal expected to launch in UK any day now

This year’s Back to School deal, in which Apple offers a free pair of Beats headphones in addition to the normal education discount, is expected to be rolled out in the UK imminently.

A source tells us that Apple is in the final stages of preparations for the UK launch of the deal, which was first announced in the U.S. earlier this month …

The company will bundle Beats Solo3 headphones when buying a MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac or Mac Pro. A free pair of BeatsX comes with a purchase of a 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

It’s likely that the same freebies will be offered as in the USA, and that the program will be rolled out to other European countries the same day it launches in the UK.

The deal is available not just to students enrolled in college, but also to parents, teachers and faculty members.

Last year, Back to School launched in the UK and other European countries around a fortnight after the US, so our information would be consistent with a roll-out sometime this week.

If you’re a UK student looking to make a purchase imminently, you may want to hold out a few days.

