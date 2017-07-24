Apple releases iOS 11 beta 4 with tweaked icons, Notification Center refinements, more

Apple has released iOS 11 developer beta 4 for developers on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. iOS 11 brings new features like drag-and-drop and a redesigned multitasking interface for iPad, a new customizable Control Center, and much more.

Changes below:

iOS 11 beta 4 is currently only available to registered developers for now. Apple typically holds new public beta versions for a few days for major updates.

Apple’s previous iOS 11 beta introduced refinements to Notification Center, changes to multitasking on iPad, new TV Provider placeholder listings, and other minor tweaks. As we approach the final release this fall, we expect more refinements ahead of the last few beta versions.

For a comprehensive look at everything new in iOS 11 so far, check out our hands-on video below:

We’ll update below with any changes discovered in the latest iOS 11 beta.

What’s new:

New icons for Notes, Contacts, and Reminders

New splash page for Photos detailing Live Photos Effects and Editing and New Memories features

New ‘Touch ID to open [app]’ message when tapping notifications

Swipe right to open, swipe left to view/clear

New splash page for Notes

New countdown UI for screen recording

Low Power Mode toggle animation in Control Center

AirDrop setting under General

iOS 11 Beta 4’s Release Notes: