watchOS 4 beta 4 for Apple Watch now available

Apple has released the fourth watchOS 4 developer beta for testing on all Apple Watch models. watchOS 4 brings new watch faces including Siri and Toy Story options, enhanced Music and Workout experiences, Apple News, person to person payments and Apple Pay Cash, and more.
watchOS 4 beta is currently only available to registered developers. A public beta version is not provided for Apple Watch software.
watchOS 4 beta 3 recently added the new full-screen celebration effects for Activity achievements, although we’re still awaiting other new features like the new Apple Pay payments.
We’ll update with any changes discovered in watchOS 4 beta 3 below.