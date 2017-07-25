Quanta revenue projections support expectations of a Q3 launch for Apple Watch Series 3

Predictions for a ‘strong second-half’ for Quanta computer support expectations of an Apple Watch Series 3 being launched in September …

NordVPN

The company, which makes MacBooks as well as the Apple Watch, is predicting single-digit growth in its notebook production, but expects profit growth from watch production, reports Economic Daily News (via Digitimes).

Although it has been reported that Compal Electronics will be making some Apple Watches this year, these are expected to be older models, suggesting that Apple will continue its approach of selling different generation watches at different price points.

Apple currently sells Series 1 Watches starting at $269, with the Series 2 starting at $100 more. It also offers Edition, Hermès and Nike+ models. Lower prices can be found elsewhere.

Rumors have suggested the third-generation Watch could have significantly improved battery life, making it practical to use it for sleep-tracking as well as use during the day. There have also been persistent rumors of a cellular model, allowing it to operate completely independently of an iPhone. Check out our speculative piece on what the Series 3 Watch could offer.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: