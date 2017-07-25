Apple releases third iOS 11 public beta for iPhone and iPad

- Jul. 25th 2017 9:57 am PT

Apple has released the third iOS 11 public beta for iPhone and iPad. This allows users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of iOS with new features for free.

In terms of stability, the same warnings apply to any pre-release software: apps may crash, battery life won’t be optimal, and expect performance to be sluggish.

Still tempted to try the iOS 11 public beta? Check out our guide for how to install the iOS 11 public beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch here. For more on iOS 11, check out our continuing coverage here.

iOS 11 public beta 3 follows yesterday’s fourth developer beta which includes tweaked icons for Notes, Reminders, and Contacts, refinements to Notification Center, and more. The builds should be the same or similar.

For a comprehensive look at everything new in iOS 11 so far, check out our hands-on video below:

