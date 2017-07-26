Foxconn reportedly settled on Wisconsin for its TV & monitor display plant

Foxconn’s first planned U.S. manufacturing plant is reportedly set to open in Wisconsin. This was first rumored last month as one of seven candidate states …

CNBC reports that it will be officially announced this evening in an event to be attended by President Trump, Governor Scott Walker and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan. It’s not known which city has been selected.

While Foxconn is a major Apple supplier, and the report coincides with a claim by Trump that Apple would be opening manufacturing plants in the USA, it’s not believed that this plant will make products for the Cupertino company. It’s expected to be a plant for making large displays for TVs and monitors.

Foxconn is expected to make iPhone displays back in China, however, though its Sharp acquisition. It was reported back in January that the company was setting up an OLED production line at an iPhone assembly factory. Production is not expected to begin until 2018 or 2019.

Apple is keen to reduce its dependence on Samsung for OLED panels, believed to be the sole display supplier for the iPhone 8. Apple was this week reported to be developing its own OLED technology, though will almost certainly outsource the actual manufacturing. Foxconn’s Chinese plant would be the obvious lead contender for this.

Photo: Murat Taner/Corbis

