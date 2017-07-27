Apple gets final approval for D.C.‘s Carnegie Library retail store project

Last year, it was reported that Apple was working to open an Apple Store in Washington D.C.’s famous Carnegie Library. While some details were known about the store, Apple was still in the process of obtaining permission from the appropriate parties. Today, however, Apple has been given the final go ahead for its Carnegie Library retail location…

In a press release this afternoon, Events D.C., the “official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia,” announced that its board of directors has come to an agreement with Apple for the Carnegie Library retail location and will execute the lease.

The terms of the lease give Apple a 19,000-square-foot section of the Carnegie Library. The lease runs for 10 years and there are two five-year options. The Historical Society will also continue to operate its museum and library in the building as per the existing 99-year lease.

Events D.C. is pleased with Apple’s “commitment to Carnegie Library” as the company plans to maintain its historic beauty while also reinventing its original purpose.

“Apple’s commitment to Carnegie Library further reinforces the Mt. Vernon Square area as a burgeoning convention and entertainment district in the heart of our city,” said Gregory A. O’Dell, Events DC president and chief executive officer. “We thought creatively about how to reposition this vitally important asset and pushed to make it happen.”

Earlier this year, Apple revealed its plans for the Carnegie Library retail location. The company promised to keep its branding to a minimum, instead focusing on “bringing the history back out and respecting it.” Apple wants to add a large glass skylight, however.

In a tweet, Apple retail head Angela Ahrendts said she is “proud” of Apple’s new retail store, while also thanking Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowse and the Events D.C. committee.

At this point, we don’t have an official estimate as to when Apple will open its new Carnegie Library location for business. Seeing that the lease was only officially confirmed today, however, we’re likely several years away from the grand opening. What do you think of Apple’s plans? Let us know in the comments.

