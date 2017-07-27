Twitter Q2 results reveal it didn’t add any new users last quarter

Twitter shared its Q2 results today, and while the company saw a slight increase in revenue, the social media service didn’t add any users and its stock is tumbling…

While the Twitter press release and statements from Jack Dorsey focus on the growth the company did see – a slight uptick in revenue and growth in users’ daily active use year over year – the company’s stock has been hit hard today with the news that Twitter didn’t gain any users in the last quarter. As of this writing, TWTR is down about 14%.

Among the Q2 information, Twitter’s graphs show a drop of about 2M monthly active users in the U.S. with an increase of about 1M international users from the previous quarter, leaving the total at 328M. The data on the side of the graph points out slight year over year growth.

It seems social media services like Instagram and Snapchat are seeing much stronger growth. Instagram announced last month that its Stories feature now has 250M daily active users, up 50M from April. Facebook, the most popular of all social media announced last month that it now has 2 billion monthly users.

