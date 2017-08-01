AAPL hits all time high in after hours trading

In after hours trading following Apple’s announcement of strong fiscal Q3 results, AAPL stock has jumped to almost $160 as of this writing.

It’s hard to know where AAPL will land when the Nasdaq market opens tomorrow morning, but a share price of $160 puts Apple’s market capitalization over $800B, moving it closer to being the first company to hit $1 trillion.

While there have been many predictions that Apple will be the first to reach this record milestone, recently an analyst suggested that Amazon will beat Apple to the punch.

