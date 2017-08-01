Honda’s all-electric Clarity arrives at select dealers today, with CarPlay as standard

The 2017 Honda Clarity Electric, the first all-electric model in the Clarity range, goes on sale at select dealers in California and Oregon today. It’s equipped with an 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen which supports both CarPlay and Android Auto …

The Electric joins the Fuel Cell and Plug-in Hybrid models.

The Clarity Electric is part of Honda’s Clarity series, which includes the Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, and the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, launching nationally later this year. Clarity is the first ever vehicle series offering customers an array of electrified powertrain choices in one sophisticated, spacious and comprehensively equipped five-passenger sedan. The Clarity series is part of the Honda Electrification Initiative that sees Honda expand the number and types of electrified vehicles in its product lineup.

It has an EPA range rating of 89 miles, with a full charge taking just over three hours and a fast-charge option providing an 80% charge in 30 minutes.

Honda is offering the car with an introductory lease price of $2000 upfront then $269 (plus tax) per month for 35 months, with an allowance of 20,000 miles per year. Oregon and California buyers may qualify for a $2500 rebate, but note the small-print below.

The Oregon rebate program is anticipated to be operational in 2018, with a waitlist potentially established beforehand; please visit http://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/programs/Pages/ZEV-Rebate.aspx for more information. The California rebate program is anticipated to be funded for the 2017-2018 budget year; please visit https://cleanvehiclerebate.org/eng for more information.

We first heard about the car back in March, with full details announced in June. Other Honda vehicles to get CarPlay support recently include the 2018 Accord and 2018 Ridgeline truck. The latest car manufacturers to join the CarPlay partners program are Aston Martin and MINI.

