Apple CarPlay included in 2018 Honda Accord 2.0T, available on 1.5T & Hybrid this fall

Honda has announced that the 2018 Honda Accord will offer CarPlay support as part of a new 8-inch infotainment system.

The tech-savvy and easy-to-use 2018 Accord cabin also features an all-new HMI that includes an ultra-slim 7-inch TFT driver’s meter and a new 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface with physical volume and tuning knobs and more intuitive, smartphone-like features and functionality including customizable app tiles and home-screen shortcuts, along with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility …

The feature list indicates that it will be standard on the 2.0T model, and an option on the 1.5T and Hybrid. You’ll get CarPlay (as well as Android Auto) via a new 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface that the company points out includes “physical volume and tuning knobs and more intuitive, smartphone-like features and functionality including customizable app tiles and home-screen shortcuts.” You’ll also find an ultra-slim 7-inch TFT driver’s meter and touring trims add in a 6-inch driver’s Head Up Display.

The Accord will be the latest Honda to support CarPlay when it arrives this fall. The 2018 Fit Sport was the most recent model added to the list last month, while CarPlay availability was previously announced for the all-electric Clarity, Odyssey Minivan, Civic Si and Civic Type R.

CarPlay continues to grow in popularity, though manufacturers don’t quite seem to have reached the point of making it a standard feature across their ranges. Volvo recently brought it to its semi trucks, Subaru made it standard across all trim levels of the Crosstrek, Hyundai made it available on its new Kona ‘urban SUV’ and Ford made it available on all 2016 cars via a software update.

Owners of older vehicles can retrofit aftermarket head units, with prices now starting at under $300.

