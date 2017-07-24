CarPlay available for 2018 Honda Ridgeline truck on 8-inch display with built-in USB ports

Steve Jobs famously compared tablets and laptops to cars and trucks, saying that cars would suit most people’s needs, but there would still be those who needed more powerful and capable trucks. If your automotive needs fall into the latter category, Honda has you covered with a CarPlay option in the 2018 Ridgeline …

Last year’s model was named North American Truck of the Year and a top safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Honda says that CarPlay compatibility is an option rather than a standard feature.

The 2018 Ridgeline offers customers an array of standard and available premium features and technologies in a cabin outfitted with high quality, soft-touch materials that are a step above the competition. Available advanced technologies include an 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, HD Radio, SiriusXM 2.0, up to four USB ports and Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System.

There are four 2WD models and five AWD models in the line-up, with prices ranging from $29,360 to $43,120.

The truck also has a range of safety-focused tech.

Ridgeline also continues to offer the comprehensive Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver assistive features including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

Honda continues to add CarPlay support to its vehicles, with the Odyssey Minivan, Civic Type R, Clarity, Accord and Fit Sport among the models to offer compatibility in the past few months.

It’s not just small trucks that offer CarPlay compatibility these days: it’s also available in both Scania and Volvo semis.

If your vehicle doesn’t offer a CarPlay option as standard, there is a wide range of aftermarket products available now – including the first wireless model, the Alpine ILX-107. Watch out for an upcoming review.

