Red to sell its ‘Red Raven’ camera bundle exclusively through Apple

Camera company Red today announced that it will make its Red Raven camera kit available exclusively at Apple retail stores and on Apple.com. The camera kit will be priced at $14,995.95 and includes a host of accessories and other goods.

Red says that the Red Raven kit will be available to demo at select Apple retail locations. The kit includes the following products, notably Apple is tossing in a copy of Final Cut Pro X:

RED announced today that RED RAVEN will be available as a camera kit exclusively through Apple.com and to demo at select Apple Retail Stores. The RAVEN Camera Kit is a complete camera package that features a diverse assortment of components from some of the industry’s top brands. The kit includes the following pieces: RED RAVEN 4.5K camera BRAIN

If this sounds like something you’re interested in, head to Apple’s website now to check availability. Meanwhile, MKBHD today shared a nice hands-on video with the kit, offering an “exclusive first look” at the camera and its accessories.