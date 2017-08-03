AT&T offering buy one, get one iPhone or $.99 iPad with DirecTV subscription

AT&T today announced a pair of promotions for those interested in an iPhone and DirecTV. The carrier is running a buy one get one promotion for the iPhone 7, as well as a deal that could get you a free iPad…

For customers with DirecTV service, AT&T is running a buy one get one promo, so if you buy a 32GB iPhone 7, you’ll get another one for free. Here’s the fine print on that deal, note the DirecTV service requirement:

Both phones must be purchased on AT&T Next

The first phone can be a new line or an upgrade.

The second phone must be a new line.

Must add or currently have eligible DIRECTV service within 30 days of mobile activation.

Within 3 billing cycles, you will start to receive up to $650 spread out over 30 monthly bill credits.

Pay taxes and activation fees at time of sale.

More information can be found on AT&T’s website here.

The second deal is for new DirecTV subscribers. AT&T says that when you switch to DirecTV and buy a qualifying iPhone, you’ll get a new 32GB 9.7-inch iPad for just $.99. Here’s the fine print on that one:

Eligible iPhones: iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Upgrade to the 128GB iPad for only $99.99.

iPhone must be purchased on AT&T Next with a new or upgraded eligible wireless plan.

iPad requires a 2-year agreement and activation on a postpaid data plan.

Must activate new DIRECTV service within 30 days of mobile activation.

A one-time bill credit will be applied to your account within 2-3 billing cycles.

More information on this deal can be found here.

Obviously these deals are nothing to write home about, especially you have no interest in DirecTV. If you’ve been mulling a new subscription or a new iPhone, however, they are certainly worth looking into.

Be sure to keep an eye on 9to5Toys for all of the latest gear and deals.

