9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Minnesota based Colorware. If you’re not already familiar, the company offers a wide selection of device skins, custom painting, printing, and more. The company has an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook skin of the winner’s choice to giveaway to 9to5 readers.

AirPods

With retail prices starting around $39 for iPhone skins and going up from there for iPad and Mac skins, Colorware provides an easy and slick way to customize devices to your taste.You might remember Colorware was the first company to offer custom painting for AirPods earlier this year.

Colorware also offers custom painting and color matching, art applications, promotional skins and logo applications for businesses and organizations.

Last week’s winner of our Nomad Sport Strap giveaway is @mehgcap. Congrats!

