Happy Hour Podcast 131 | Apple leaks the iPhone 8, HomePod tidbits & Q3 earnings beat

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s latest earnings results, the mistakenly published HomePod software, all the details it has revealed about the iPhone 8, and much more. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sony A6500
New episodes of Happy Hour are available every week. As mentioned, you can download this podcast via iTunes or plug in our RSS feed link into your favorite podcasting app.
Note: Subscribing to the podcast feed will guarantee the latest episode is downloaded as soon as possible.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Apple announces Q3 2017 revenue of $45.4b: 41m iPhones, 11.4m iPads, 4.29m Macs
- Live blog: Apple’s fiscal year Q3 2017 earnings call
- HomePod firmware reveals new interaction details, Accessibility support, more
- HomePod firmware seemingly confirms iPhone 8 front design & support for ‘Face ID’
- iPhone 8 tidbits from HomePod firmware: ‘Tap to wake’ support, no in-screen Touch ID, & more
- iPhone 8 camera may support ‘SmartCam’ scene selection, Apple Pay Face ID
- iPhone 8 concept explores how iOS 11 could reimagine the status bar and navigation
Sponsor: eero – Never think about WiFi again
Feedback? Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. Remember: Subscribe on iTunes to catch all of the episodes as they go live and thanks for listening!