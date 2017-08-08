Fourth tvOS 11 public beta for Apple TV now available

Apple has released the fourth tvOS 11 public beta for non-developers to test on Apple TV. tvOS 11 public beta includes new features like Home Screen Syncing, light and dark mode automatic switching, and full AirPods support.

Aside from the tvOS 11 betas, there’s new evidence this week that an upcoming Apple TV hardware refresh will bring 4K support to the platform. Apple’s HomePod firmware includes references and tvOS Simulator can be manipulated to support 4K resolutions.

Apple only shared at WWDC that Amazon Prime Video is coming to tvOS this summer while teasing out much more for tvOS this fall.

You can register for the free public beta program here. Joining the tvOS 11 public beta is easy to do and generally doesn’t break the experience.