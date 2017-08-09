iPhone 8 dummy unit shows larger display in compact casing, copper finish

As we approach the actual unveiling of the OLED iPhone expected next month, new dummy units based on recent leaks continue to surface showing how the iPhone 8 could look. Ben Miller has shared images of a new iPhone 8 dummy unit with the rumored copper/bronze/gold color while Benjamin Geskin has shared a cleaner looking render of the same color option.

Miller also compares the iPhone 8 dummy unit to the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus to show how the 5.8-inch OLED display will offer more screen real estate without the larger casing. The comparison makes it clear that the OLED iPhone will feature most benefits of the Plus model iPhones with the more manageable casing of the non-Plus model iPhones.

Despite having a top notch for the new camera sensors and speaker cutout, the dramatically reduced bezel that sees most of the top forehead and bottom chin go away makes a huge difference. Check out Miller’s comparison below:

Apple is rumored to be limiting color options to black, silver, and gold for all three new iPhones this year, however, and the OLED iPhone would likely ship with a black bezel and not white to create a more seamless look. If that’s true, the design render shared by Geskin may be a good preview:

While the OLED iPhone is expected to include the new bezel-less design, the new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch LCD iPhones are expected to feature a similar design to the current flagship models but with glass backs that work with wireless charging.

You can read the latest iPhone 8 stories here for more.

