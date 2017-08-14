watchOS 4 beta 6 for Apple Watch now available

Apple has released the sixth watchOS 4 developer beta for testing on all Apple Watch models. watchOS 4 brings new watch faces including Siri and Toy Story options, enhanced Music and Workout experiences, Apple News, person to person payments and Apple Pay Cash, and more.

Sony A6500

watchOS 4 beta is currently only available to registered developers. A public beta version is not provided for Apple Watch software.

watchOS 4 beta recently added the new full-screen celebration effects for Activity achievements, although we’re still awaiting other new features like the new Apple Pay payments.

For more on watchOS 4, check out these stories:

We’ll update with any changes discovered in watchOS 4 beta 6 below.