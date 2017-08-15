Apple Pay expands to several more banks across the US, Russia, and China

New banks and credit unions across the US, UK, Australia, Russia, and China have joined Apple’s list of participating partners as part of the second expansion of Apple Pay this month. Check out the latest Apple Pay banks below:

Sony A6500

In the United States:

Anstaff Bank

Bank of Milton

Bryn Mawr Trust

Credit Union ONE

EagleBank

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank

Farmers National Bank

First Class American Credit Union

First National Bank (PA)

First National Bank of Crossett

First National Bank of Groton

Nascoga Federal Credit Union

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union

Peach State Federal Credit Union

Security Federal Bank

State Bank

Sutton Bank

VacationLand Federal Credit Union

Wauna Credit Union

Western Federal Credit Union

Westmoreland Community Federal Credit Union

Russia:

Bank “Devon-Credit”

Khlynov

Kuban Credit

Levoberezhny

Primsotcbank

Sovcombank

China and Hong Kong:

Beijing Rural Commercial Bank

Haikou Rural Commercial Bank

Jiangsu Jiangnan Rural Commercial Bank

Shengjing Bank

Yunnan Rural Credit Cooperatives

Dahsing Bank

In the UK, Cumberland Building Society is now supported, and Latitude Financial Services in Australia also joins the list.

In addition to the latest participating banks to work with Apple Pay, Apple announced some new features at WWDC coming to the mobile payment service with iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Person to Person will let you send money to friends and family over iMessage using Apple Pay. The new feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch when iOS 11 and watchOS 4 ship later this fall.

Apple Pay Cash is another new feature coming this fall. This is a virtual debit card that appears in the Wallet app and holds money that you receive from Person to Person transfers. You can withdraw the money to your bank account, use it to send to other people, or use it as payment in stores that accept Apple Pay.

Since launching in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Although Apple Pay is available in over a dozen countries around the world, Person to Person and Apple Pay Cash will be limited to users in the United States when it launches. iOS 11 and watchOS 4 are currently in developer beta, although the new Apple Pay features aren’t available to test yet.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: