Skype Preview for Mac rolling out with mentions, improved group calls & more

Microsoft has begun rolling out a new preview of Skype to its desktop users. Skype Preview brings a number of small enhancements to the video calling app with improvements for both chats and group calling.

Microsoft notes that the desktop preview brings “most of the great features of our next generation mobile experience but is specifically designed with desktop in mind”. To take advantage of the larger screen, Skype is tailoring some of the features its bringing over from mobile to the Mac.

Taking a cue from similar desktop chatting applications and its mobile apps, Skype Preview is incorporating mentions and notification panel into the latest builds:

@mentions, message reactions and a new notification panel—Stay on top of your day with help from the notification panel. Quickly jump back into conversations where you were @mentioned to see how people reacted to what you’ve said.

In addition, group calls in Skype now include real-time screen and drag-and-drop photo-sharing. And the new chat gallery makes finding shared media even easier.

Enhanced group calls—Customize your group call experience with drag and drop ease. Say it with an emoji using our new in-call reactions, too! New chat media gallery—Finding shared content—such as links, documents, or media—in a chat has never been easier with the chat gallery.

To get started testing out the latest preview of Skype, head on over to Skype Insider and be sure to share your feedback with Microsoft in the Community.

